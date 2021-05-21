Indonesia raises 100 bln yen from Samurai bond issuance

Tabita Diela Reuters
Published

Indonesia raised 100 billion yen ($920.56 million) from the sale of Samurai bonds in six tranches amid solid demand from Japanese and overseas investors, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The shortest tenure of 3 years had a 0.33% coupon, compared with last year's 1.13%, while the 20-year bonds had a 1.44% coupon versus a 1.80% coupon in the previous sale, the ministry said in a statement.

The funds will be used to finance the budget deficit including coronavirus pandemic relief.

($1 = 108.6300 yen)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)

