Indonesia raises 100 bln yen from Samurai bond issuance

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 100 billion yen ($920.56 million) from the sale of Samurai bonds in six tranches amid solid demand from Japanese and overseas investors, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The shortest tenure of 3 years had a 0.33% coupon, compared with last year's 1.13%, while the 20-year bonds had a 1.44% coupon versus a 1.80% coupon in the previous sale, the ministry said in a statement.

The funds will be used to finance the budget deficit including coronavirus pandemic relief.

($1 = 108.6300 yen)

