Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah from Islamic bonds auction -finance ministry

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($693.24 million) from sales of Islamic bonds in an auction on Tuesday, inline with targets, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The total incoming bids were 19.9 trillion rupiah at Tueday's auction, higher than the 17.9 trillion rupiah in the previous auction on April 20.

Islamic bonds with a shorter maturity were sold with slightly higher yields on Tuesday, than the yield for comparative bonds in previous auction, while the longer-tenure bonds were sold with lower yields.

($1 = 14,425.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Nilufar Rizki Editing by Ed Davies)

