Indonesia raises $920.92 mln in debt auction

Indonesia raised 13.8 trillion rupiah ($920.92 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, below its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 25.98 trillion rupiah ($1.73 billion), lower than the previous auction's 35.06 trillion rupiah, the ministry said in a statement. Most of the bonds sold on Tuesday carried lower average weighted yields than comparable notes sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,985.0000 rupiah)

