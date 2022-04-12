Indonesia raises $770 mln from bond auction amid weak bids

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 11.05 trillion rupiah ($769.50 million) from a bond auction on Tuesday, below target, the finance ministry said in a statement, in an auction that received 40.28 trillion rupiah worth of bids, the lowest since March 2021.

The bonds sold in the auction carried higher yields compared with notes sold in the previous auction on March 29. The ministry will hold an additional auction on Wednesday to try to raise 8.95 trillion rupiah more to meet its bond sale target.

($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

