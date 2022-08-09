Indonesia raises $716.35 mln in Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 10.64 trillion rupiah ($716.35 million) from an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, higher than indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, its finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 30.85 trillion rupiah, much higher than the 10.77 trillion rupiah in bids at the previous July 26 sukuk auction. Notes sold on Tuesday carried weighted average yields lower than comparable notes sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,853.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

