Indonesia raises $711 mln from debt auction

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 10.75 trillion rupiah ($710.98 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, below its indicative target of 19 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 23.7 trillion rupiah, lower than the 52.1 trillion rupiah of bids in the previous Sept. 13 bond auction.

($1 = 15,120.0000 rupiah)

