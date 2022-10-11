Indonesia raises $535 mln from bond auction

Adds bond yield movement, background

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday raised 8.22 trillion rupiah ($535.33 million) from a bi-weekly bond auction, below target amid low bids, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said incoming bids during the auction were worth 15 trillion rupiah, a multi-year low.

The ministry had set a target of selling 10 trillion to 15 trillion rupiah worth of bonds.

The short-tenured bonds were sold with higher weighted average yields compared with the previous auction on Sept. 27, but the longer term notes were sold with lower yields.

The result came after volatile trading in Asian financial markets as investors continued to exit regional bonds amid fears of aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks and a global recession.

Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 7.327% on Tuesday, up 4.9 basis points from Monday's close.

($1 = 15,355.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

