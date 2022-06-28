Indonesia raises $526 mln in Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 7.8 trillion rupiah ($525.78 million) in an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, the finance ministry said, below an indicative target of 9 trillion rupiah.

Total incoming bids were 15.77 trillion rupiah, higher than the 15.13 trillion rupiah of bids in the previous sukuk auction on June 14. The Islamic bonds sold on Tuesday carried lower yields compared to similar notes in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,835.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

