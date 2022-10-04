Indonesia raises $49.52 mln from Islamic bonds auction

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published

Indonesia raised 755 billion rupiah ($49.52 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, its finance ministry said, far below an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah.

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 755 billion rupiah ($49.52 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, its finance ministry said, far below an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah.

A total of 7.05 trillion rupiah of incoming bid were recorded at Tuesday's auction, down from 17.1 trillion rupiah bids in the previous auction. The ministry plans additional Islamic bond sales on Wednesday.

($1 = 15,245.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters