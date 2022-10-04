Indonesia raises $49.52 mln from Islamic bonds auction

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 755 billion rupiah ($49.52 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, its finance ministry said, far below an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah.

A total of 7.05 trillion rupiah of incoming bid were recorded at Tuesday's auction, down from 17.1 trillion rupiah bids in the previous auction. The ministry plans additional Islamic bond sales on Wednesday.

($1 = 15,245.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

