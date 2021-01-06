Indonesia raises $4.3 bln from sales of dollar-, euro-denominated bonds

Contributors
Tabita Diela Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Indonesia raised an equivalent of $4.3 billion from a dual-currency bond offering on Wednesday, including three U.S. dollar tranches and one euro tranche, according to a government statement.

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised an equivalent of $4.3 billion from a dual-currency bond offering on Wednesday, including three U.S. dollar tranches and one euro tranche, according to a government statement.

Those tranches included 10 years with a 1.85% coupon, 30 years with 3.05% coupon, a 50-year dollar-denominated tranche with a 3.35% coupon and a 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) 12-year tranche with a 1.1% coupon. The government received the lowest yield in history for all tenors offered, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8107 euros)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy;; Editing by Martin Petty)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More