Indonesia raises $4.3 bln from sales of dollar-, euro-denominated bonds

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised an equivalent of $4.3 billion from a dual-currency bond offering on Wednesday, including three U.S. dollar tranches and one euro tranche, according to a government statement.

Those tranches included 10 years with a 1.85% coupon, 30 years with 3.05% coupon, a 50-year dollar-denominated tranche with a 3.35% coupon and a 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) 12-year tranche with a 1.1% coupon. The government received the lowest yield in history for all tenors offered, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8107 euros)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy;; Editing by Martin Petty)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.