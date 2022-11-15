Indonesia raises $384.4 mln in an Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 5.975 trillion rupiah ($384.37 million) in an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids were 11.51 trillion rupiah, much higher than 4.34 trillion rupiah worth of bids in the last biweekly auction on Nov. 1

($1 = 15,545.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

