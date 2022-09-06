Indonesia raises $2.65 bln in dollar bond - term sheet

By Scott Murdoch and Gayatri Suroyo

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised $2.65 billion in a U.S dollar bond with three tranches, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal was finalised early on Wednesday and saw a five-year tranche raise $750 million, a 10-year tranche raise $1.4 billion and a 30-year tranche raise $500 million.

The five-year tranche had a final yield of 4.4%, while the 10-year was set at 4.8% and the longer-date bond at 5.5%, the term sheet showed.

The final prices were tighter than flagged when the deal was launched, showing investors were willing to accept a lesser return to buy into the transaction.

An Indonesian government official declined to comment on Wednesday.

The country intends to use the proceeds to buy back bonds issued under an earlier debt program, according to the term sheet.

This would be Indonesia's third dollar-bond buy-back, as the government has sought to reduce refinancing risks amid rising global interest rates. It launched its first ever global bond buy-back in September 2021.

The government has been gradually reducing pandemic-era fiscal support for the economy, and it is set to reinstate a budget deficit limit of 3% of gross domestic product next year.

President Joko Widodo on Saturday increased subsidised fuel prices to reduce fiscal pressure from a ballooning energy subsidy budget. This year's fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.92% of GDP.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

