Indonesia raises $2.65 bln in dollar bond

By Scott Murdoch and Gayatri Suroyo

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised $2.65 billion in a U.S. dollar bond with three tranches, its government saidon Wednesday.

The deal saw a five-year tranche raise $750 million, a 10-year tranche raise $1.4 billion and a 30-year tranche raise $500 million.

The incoming bids for the bonds reached $12 billion or its highest orderbook during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The five-year tranche had a final yield of 4.4%, while the 10-year was set at 4.8% and the longer-dated bond at 5.55%, according to the statement.

The final prices were tighter than flagged when the deal was launched, indicating that investors were willing to accept a lesser return to buy into the transaction.

The country intends to use some of the proceeds to buy back global bonds issued under an earlier debt program, including notes maturing between 2023 and 2038, the ministry said.

"The purpose of this liability management transaction is to prolong the maturity profile of our global bonds and to reduce debt payments by lowering interest expenses," the ministry said.

This would be Indonesia's third dollar-bond buy-back, as the government has sought to reduce refinancing risks amid rising global interest rates. It launched its first ever global bond buy-back in September, 2021.

The government has been gradually reducing pandemic-era fiscal support for the economy, and is set to reinstate a budget deficit limit of 3% of gross domestic product next year.

President Joko Widodo on Saturday increased subsidised fuel prices to ease fiscal pressure from a ballooning energy subsidy budget. This year's fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.92% of GDP.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.