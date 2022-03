Indonesia raises $153 mln from additional sukuk auction

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 2.19 trillion rupiah ($152.67 million) from an additional Islamic bond auction on Wednesday, which came after a below-target auction a day earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 14,345.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

