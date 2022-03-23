Indonesia raises $1.75 bln in global bond sale to fund buyback

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has sold $1.75 billion worth of bonds denominated in U.S. dollars with 10-year and 30-year tenures, which it will use to buy back outstanding global bonds, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The yields for the 10-year and 30-year bonds were 3.600% and 4.350% respectively, both below initial price guidance, which the ministry said reflected strong demand from investors in Asia, Europe and the United States.

"The Indonesian government has succeeded in carrying out the sale in the midst of volatile market conditions, ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the increase in the Fed's benchmark interest rate and global inflationary pressures," it said in the statement.

Joint bookrunners for the sale included Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mandiri Securities, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank, while BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia acted as co-managers.

Indonesia announced a simultaneous cash tender offer for its existing notes on Tuesday for a range of global bonds maturing between 2023 to 2027.

It will also launch a debt switch auction on Thursday for local currency bonds to prolong their maturity.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

