Indonesia raises $1.75 bln from bond auction, as targeted

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 25 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) from its first bond auction in 2022, in line with its target, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were 77.58 trillion worth of incoming bids during the auction, it said.

($1 = 14,300.0000 rupiah)

