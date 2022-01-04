Indonesia raises $1.75 bln from bond auction, as targeted

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia raised 25 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) from its first bond auction in 2022, in line with its target, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 25 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) from its first bond auction in 2022, in line with its target, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were 77.58 trillion worth of incoming bids during the auction, it said.

($1 = 14,300.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More