Indonesia raises $1.28 bln in debt auction

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 19.06 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) in a bond auction on Tuesday, higher than its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 36.91 trillion rupiah, higher than the previous auction's 29.45 trillion rupiah. The bonds sold on Tuesday carried lower average weighted yields than comparable notes sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,890.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.