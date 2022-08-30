Indonesia raises $1.28 bln from debt auction, reaches target

Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Indonesia raised 19 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) in a bond auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target of 19 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 47.25 trillion rupiah, lower than the previous auction's 72.16 trillion rupiah. Most of the bonds sold on Tuesday carried higher average weighted yields than comparable notes sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,840.0000 rupiah)

