Indonesia raises $1.2 bln in debt auction

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17 trillion rupiah ($1.18 billion) from a biweekly bond auction on Tuesday, slightly below target, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that there were 43.54 trillion rupiah worth of bids during the sale.

Most of the bonds sold on Tuesday carried lower average weighted yields than comparable notes sold in the previous auction, except for the bonds maturing in August 2051.(

$1 = 14,454.0000 rupiah)

