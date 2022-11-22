Indonesia raises $968 mln from bond auction, above target

November 22, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.2 trillion rupiah ($968.46 million) from a biweekly bond auction on Tuesday, above target, the finance ministry said.

There were a total of 30.3 trillion rupiah worth of bids during the auction, the ministry said.

($1 = 15,695.0000 rupiah)

