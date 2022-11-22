Indonesia raises $968 mln from bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.2 trillion rupiah ($968.46 million) from a biweekly bond auction on Tuesday, above target, the finance ministry said.

There were a total of 30.3 trillion rupiah worth of bids during the auction, the ministry said.

($1 = 15,695.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.