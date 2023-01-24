Indonesia raises $949 mln from Islamic bond auction

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 24, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Ananda Teresia and Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry said on Tuesday that it has raised 14.15 trillion rupiah ($949.98 million) in an Islamic bond auction, higher than an indicative target of 14 trillion rupiah ($939.91 million).

Incoming bids were 28.5 trillion rupiah ($1.91 billion), it added. Most of the sukuk sold carried lower weighted average yields compared to the last auction on January 10.

($1 = 14,895.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.