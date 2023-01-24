Indonesia raises $949 mln from Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry said on Tuesday that it has raised 14.15 trillion rupiah ($949.98 million) in an Islamic bond auction, higher than an indicative target of 14 trillion rupiah ($939.91 million).

Incoming bids were 28.5 trillion rupiah ($1.91 billion), it added. Most of the sukuk sold carried lower weighted average yields compared to the last auction on January 10.

($1 = 14,895.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

