Indonesia raises $925.3 mln from Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised 14 trillion rupiah ($925.31 million) in an Islamic bond auction, in line with the indicative target, its finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Incoming bids were 26.3 trillion rupiah ($1.74 billion). Notes sold on Tuesday carried weighted average yields higher than comparable notes sold in the previous auction on Jan. 24.

($1 = 15,130.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia Editing by Ed Davies)

