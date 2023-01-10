Indonesia raises $889 mln from Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 13.85 trillion rupiah ($888.96 million) in an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, slightly lower than an indicative target of 14 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids were 17.45 trillion rupiah, it added.

($1 = 15,580.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

