JAKARTA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($768.00 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, matching the government's target, the finance ministry said, adding that total bids stood at over 23 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,625.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto)

