Indonesia raises $764 mln from Islamic bond auction

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($764 million) from an Islamic bond auction, matching the indicative target, its finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Total incoming bids were 21.07 trillion rupiah, higher than the previous auction on March 5 at 17.05 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,715.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

