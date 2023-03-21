Indonesia raises $716 mln from Islamic debt auction

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 11 trillion rupiah ($716.38 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, equal to the indicative target, its Finance Ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 23.5 trillion rupiah, higher than the previous auction on March 7 at 19.9 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,355.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia)

