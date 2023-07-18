News & Insights

Indonesia raises $400.2 mln from Islamic debt auction

July 18, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 6 trillion rupiah ($400.19 million) from an Islamic debt auction on Tuesday, matching its target, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 24.32 trillion rupiah, lower than the 41.38 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on June 20.

($1 = 14,993.0000 rupiah)

