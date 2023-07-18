Indonesia raises $400.2 mln from Islamic debt auction

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 6 trillion rupiah ($400.19 million) from an Islamic debt auction on Tuesday, matching its target, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 24.32 trillion rupiah, lower than the 41.38 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on June 20.

($1 = 14,993.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

