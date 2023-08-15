Indonesia raises $391.3 mln from Islamic debt auction

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 6 trillion rupiah ($391.26 million) from an Islamic debt auction, matching its indicative target, its finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Total incoming bids were 20 trillion rupiah, lower than the previous Aug. 1 auction's 22 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,335.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

