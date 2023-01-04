Indonesia raises $3 bln in U.S. dollar bonds - term sheet

Adds deal detail

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised $3 billion in a U.S. dollar bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The government issued the bonds in five, 10 and 30 year tranches which raised $1 billion, $1.25 billion and $750 million respectively, the term sheet showed.

Indonesia's finance ministry debt department did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

There were final orders worth $3.6 billion for the five year bond, $4.7 billion for the 10 year and $6.15 billion for the longest dated tranche, details from one of the banks working on the deal showed.

Final yields were set at 4.8% for the five year, 5.1% for 10 years and 5.75% for the 30 year bond.

