Indonesia raises $2.05 bln in dollar bonds

Adds details in paragraphs 2-7

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised $2.05 billion on Thursday after pricing a five-year $500 million U.S. dollar bond at 4.65%, a 10-year $650 million bond at 4.85%, and a 30-year $900 million bond at 5.20%, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

Indonesia launched on Wednesday the five-year U.S. dollar bond with initial price guidance in the 4.90% area, the 10-year bond at 5.05% area and the 30-year bond at 5.45%.

The country intends to use the net proceeds for general purposes, the term sheet showed.

ANZ ANZ.AX, Bank of America BAC.N, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Morgan Stanley MS.N and UBS UBSG.S were the joint bookrunners, according to the sheet, while BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia TRIM.JK the co-managers.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.