Indonesia raises $2.05 bln in dollar bonds

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 03, 2024 — 08:51 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised $2.05 billion on Thursday after pricing a five-year $500 million U.S. dollar bond at 4.65%, a 10-year $650 million bond at 4.85%, and a 30-year $900 million bond at 5.20%, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

Indonesia launched on Wednesday the five-year U.S. dollar bond with initial price guidance in the 4.90% area, the 10-year bond at 5.05% area and the 30-year bond at 5.45%.

The country intends to use the net proceeds for general purposes, the term sheet showed.

ANZ ANZ.AX, Bank of America BAC.N, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Morgan Stanley MS.N and UBS UBSG.S were the joint bookrunners, according to the sheet, while BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia TRIM.JK the co-managers.

