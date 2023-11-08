News & Insights

Indonesia raises $2 bln after pricing 5-yr, 10-yr US dollar sukuk at 5.4%, 5.6% -term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2023 — 12:05 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised $2 billion after pricing on Wednesday a five-year $1 billion U.S dollar sukuk or Islamic bond at 5.4% and a 10-year $1 billion green U.S dollar sukuk at 5.6%, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

Indonesia launched on Tuesday the five-year U.S dollar sukuk with initial price guidance in the 5.65% area and the 10-year green U.S dollar sukuk in the 5.85% area.

Indonesia intends to use the net proceeds from the five-year sukuk to meet part of its general financing requirements, according to the term sheet.

It will invest an amount equal to the net proceeds from the issue of the 10-year green sukuk exclusively to finance or refinance expenditure directly related to "green and blue focus" projects, the sheet showed.

Demand for both bonds amounted to $5.6 billion, a separate term sheet reviewed by Reuters showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

