Indonesia raises $1.54 bln in regular bond auction

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 24 trillion rupiah ($1.54 billion) from a regular debt auction, matching the indicative target, its finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Total incoming bids were 67.56 trillion rupiah, much higher than the previous auction on Jan 3 at 39.8 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 15,585.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stanley Widianto)

