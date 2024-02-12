News & Insights

Indonesia raises $1.54 bln from regular bond auction

February 12, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 24 trillion rupiah ($1.54 billion) from a regular debt auction, matching the indicative target, its finance ministry said on Monday.

Total incoming bids were 52.6 trillion rupiah, lower than the previous auction on Jan. 30 at 73.24 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,590.0000 rupiah)

