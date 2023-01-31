Indonesia raises $1.53 bln in debt auction

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised 23 trillion rupiah ($1.53 billion) in a bond auction on Tuesday, meeting the indicative target, its finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 67.08 trillion rupiah, more than the previous auction on Jan. 17 at 59.04 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 14,985.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

