Indonesia raises $1.52 bln in debt auction

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 23 trillion rupiah ($1.52 billion) in a bond auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 59.04 trillion rupiah, or more than double the previous auction on Jan. 3 at 28.32 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,160.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

