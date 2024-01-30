Indonesia raises $1.52 bln from regular bond auction

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 24 trillion rupiah ($1.52 billion) from a regular debt auction, matching the indicative target, its finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Total incoming bids were 73.24 trillion rupiah, higher than the previous auction on Jan.16 at 67.56 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,777.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

