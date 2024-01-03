Indonesia raises $1.41 bln in regular bond auction

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 21.75 trillion rupiah ($1.41 billion) from a regular debt auction, below an indicative target of 25 trillion rupiah, its finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Total incoming bids were 39.8 trillion rupiah, lower than the previous auction on Dec. 12 at 41.2 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,475.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

