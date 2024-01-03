News & Insights

Indonesia raises $1.41 bln in regular bond auction

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 03, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 21.75 trillion rupiah ($1.41 billion) from a regular debt auction, below an indicative target of 25 trillion rupiah, its finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Total incoming bids were 39.8 trillion rupiah, lower than the previous auction on Dec. 12 at 41.2 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,475.0000 rupiah)

