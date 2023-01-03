Indonesia raises $1.23 bln in bond auction

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 19.2 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) in a bond auction on Tuesday, below its indicative target of 23 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 28.32 trillion rupiah, slightly higher than the previous auction on Dec. 6 at 27.7 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,595.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Alison Williams)

