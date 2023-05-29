Indonesia raises $1.02 bln in a debt auction

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) in a regular debt auction on Monday, lower than its indicative target of 17 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 58.44 trillion rupiah, lower than the 65.45 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on May 16.

There were no winning bids for Indonesia treasury bills maturing in August 2033 and SDGs bonds maturing in October 2030.

($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.