Indonesia raises $1 bln in a debt auction

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

June 13, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) from a regular debt auction on Tuesday, meeting its target, its finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 76.24 trillion rupiah, higher than the previous auction on May 29 at 58.44 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 14,855.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

