Indonesia raises $ 396.9 mln from Islamic debt auction

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised six trillion rupiah ($396.96 million) from an Islamic debt auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target, its finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 22 trillion rupiah, lower than the 24.32 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on July 18.

($1 = 15,115.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia)

