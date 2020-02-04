Indonesia Q4 GDP growth slowest in three years

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew at a slower-than-expected rate in the final quarter of 2019, the weakest annual pace in three years, while 2019's pace of growth marked the first slowdown in four years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 4.97% in the October-December quarter on an annual basis, the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2016 and below the 5.04% analysts had expected in a Reuters poll. Growth in the previous three months was 5.02%.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 1.74%.

Gross domestic product for full-year 2019 grew 5.02% from a year earlier, slower than 2018's rate of 5.17%. The poll had forecast growth of 5.03%.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

