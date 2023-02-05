Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected

February 05, 2023 — 11:14 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted faster-than-expected annual economic growth in the fourth quarter of 5.01%, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to be 4.84% bigger than the same period last year, below the 5.72% annual expansion recorded for the previous three months.

Indonesia's full-year 2022 GDP growth was 5.31%, faster than 2021's growth of 3.69%. The poll had predicted 5.29%.

