JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted a $1.3 billion deficit in its current account in the final quarter of 2023, equivalent to 0.4% of GDP, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The country recorded an $8.6 billion surplus in its balance of payments in the October-December quarter.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.