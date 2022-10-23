Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment up 63.6% y/y - investment ministry

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia rose 63.6% annually in the July-September period in rupiah terms to 168.9 trillion rupiah ($10.83 billion), Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday.

The data excludes investment in banking and the oil and gas sectors.

($1 = 15,592.0000 rupiah)

