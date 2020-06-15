Indonesia Q2 GDP seen shrinking by 3.1% - finmin

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to shrink by 3.1% on-year in the second quarter due to weak economic activity amid movement curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

Indrawati said in an online briefing the economy may recover in the following quarter, but may still record a contraction, while positive GDP growth may return in the final quarter of 2020.

Her baseline outlook for 2020 GDP growth remained between -0.4% to 2.3%, but she said growth looked more likely to be within a range of 0% to 1%.

A document she presented in the briefing showed a projection of 8.2% GDP growth in 2021.

