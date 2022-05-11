Indonesia Q2 GDP growth seen at about 3.5%-4% -chief econ minister

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's gross domestic product in the second quarter is expected to grow at about 3.5% to 4% year on year, the chief economic minister said on Wednesday.

Improving economic activity, especially during the holiday season of Ramadhan will help to drive the economy in Q2, Airlangga Hartarto, the chief economic minister said in an online seminar.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.