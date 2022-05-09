Indonesia Q1 GDP growth at 5.01% y/y, in line with forecasts

Indonesia's economy grew for the fourth straight quarter between January and March as COVID-19 restrictions continued to be relaxed, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product in Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 5.01% in the first quarter from the same period last year, compared with 5.02% in the October-December period in 2021. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the economy would grow 5.00%.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.96%, compared with 1.06% growth in October-December and forecasts of a 0.89% decline.

