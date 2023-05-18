Indonesia proposes stronger rupiah assumption in 2024 - finmin

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government proposed to parliament on Friday a slightly stronger assumption for its rupiah currency and a lower 10-year bond yield in 2024, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

The government sees rupiah trading within a range of 14,700 to 15,300 per dollar and 10-year bond yields averaging between 6.49% to 6.91% next year, she said.

Sri Mulyani in April said the rupiah would trade within a range of 14,800 to 15,400 per dollar in 2024, while the average 10-year bond yields were expected to range between 6.5% to 7.4%.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

