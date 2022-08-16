Indonesia proposes slight rise in 2023 energy subsidies

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesia's government has proposed to parliament that it will spend 210.7 trillion rupiah ($14.27 billion) on energy subsidies in 2023, up slightly from the 208.9 trillion rupiah budget for 2022, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government has proposed to parliament that it will spend 210.7 trillion rupiah ($14.27 billion) on energy subsidies in 2023, up slightly from the 208.9 trillion rupiah budget for 2022, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The document did not mention the compensation budget for state energy firms. The government has allocated a total of 502 trillion rupiah of energy subsidies and compensations for 2022 in order to keep some fuel prices and energy tariffs unchanged.

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters