Indonesia proposes slight rise in 2023 energy subsidies

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government has proposed to parliament that it will spend 210.7 trillion rupiah ($14.27 billion) on energy subsidies in 2023, up slightly from the 208.9 trillion rupiah budget for 2022, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The document did not mention the compensation budget for state energy firms. The government has allocated a total of 502 trillion rupiah of energy subsidies and compensations for 2022 in order to keep some fuel prices and energy tariffs unchanged.

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

